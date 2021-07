When watching Booker it does not take too long to realize how much of his game is modeled after Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith went so far as to say that the Suns guard is the next Black Mamba: It is sacrilegious to compare any player to Bryant, but from an offensive standpoint, it is hard to argue with Smith's assessment. Like Bryant, Booker is a prolific mid-range scorer but has also rounded his game with his playmaking ability.