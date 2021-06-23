Cancel
Politics

Failed candidate for governor leads effort to recall Burgum

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A frequent North Dakota political candidate is leading an effort to recall Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

Michael Coachman, who last year received just 10% of the vote in the GOP primary for governor, is alleging “contempt of the voters” and negligence by Burgum.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Wednesday announced he approved for circulation a petition for the recall effort.

Burgum’s spokesman, Mike Nowatzki, said the governor’s second=term victory last year “speaks for itself.”

To hold a recall election, supporters of the idea need to collect more than 89,000 signatures, which is 25% of those who voted in the last general election.

Coachman is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Larimore. He was previously an unsuccessful candidate for secretary of state in 2018 and for lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

