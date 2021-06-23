Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

State backs hospice expansion, including Manatee and Pinellas counties

Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The decisions could bring additional hospice programs to seven counties across the state, including Broward, Lee and Manatee counties.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

FiCare FCU Receives Florida’s Credit Union of the Year Award

Denelle Miller, CEO for Tampa-based FiCare FCU, accepted the award for Florida Credit Union of the Year on Friday, June 18, in Orlando from the League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU) & Affiliates. FiCare was given the award for its financial prowess, daily operations, and community outreach. The member-owned credit union falls in the LSCU category of credit unions having up to $100 million in assets, with FiCare just under $60 million. Now celebrating its 61st anniversary, FiCare was originally known as St. Joseph’s Hospital FCU when it opened its doors in 1960. Like its namesake, the credit union’s first branch was inside St. Joseph’s Hospital on W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa. Between 2012 and 2016, the credit union opened six more branches spanning Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Then in 2018, St. Joseph’s Hospital FCU rebranded to become FiCare FCU, Healthcare’s Financial Partner. However, the credit union’s primary mission to serve healthcare professionals remained the same, Miller said. “I thought I wanted to be a nurse because I love helping people and, I actually went to college for nursing. But I found that my passion for serving others could also be used in the financial industry working alongside healthcare professionals. The credit union movement is “People helping People” and that is exactly what we do.” Miller explained. She joined what was then St. Joseph’s FCU in 2008 and after holding progressively responsible positions, Miller became CEO in 2015. Under her leadership, the credit union rebranded, expanded its field of membership to serve all Florida healthcare employees, and has almost doubled its assets and members. “What FiCare offers is a benefit to healthcare professionals and their families,” said Miller. “Our mission is to help individuals achieve their life needs, desires, and dreams by providing financial expertise and education. My team and I are committed to achieving this by offering our members complete financial services, competitive rates, and exceptional personal service, every day.” Despite the global pandemic, FiCare has flourished thanks largely to its members, staff, and Board of Directors, Miller added. “We discovered that most of our members don’t rely on brick-and-mortar branches but if they need to physically see someone, they can visit one of FiCare’s locations or easily speak to a local FiCare representative by phone. And, with our CO-OP Shared Branching™ arrangement nationally and worldwide, FiCare members can literally access their benefits almost anywhere they travel.” To learn how FiCare can benefit you and your family, visit FiCareFCU.org.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Ivy Global School Earns Cognia Accreditation

Tampa, Florida U.S.A June 28, 2021 – Ivy Global School announced today that it has earned accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Cognia is working in over 80 countries and accrediting 36,000 institutions that serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that Ivy Global School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. “School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Ivy Global School a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” shared Dr. Kyle Konold, Principal Ivy Global School. “Ivy Global is a strong community that is committed to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement to provide the best to the students the school serves,” commented Ms. Christina Choi, C.E.O Ivy Global School. To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term. As part of the accreditation announcement, Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Ivy Global School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.” About Ivy Global School: Ivy Global School is a K-12 American Virtual School established in Florida, US. Ivy Global School provides students and families with a complete curriculum that meets State and National Standards. Our programs are supervised and taught by US-licensed teachers with clear instructions in every course. The curriculum is available for any time zone anywhere and the students can work on their own and with teachers in real-time. Ivy Global School is committed to create a learning community in which every type of learner will utilize their strengths to seek knowledge and strive for the exceptional through high quality instruction in our virtual platform. We are also committed to ensuring that students feel connected to their peers. Through interactive functions (i.e., threaded discussions, live chat rooms in the learning management system), students are provided consistent, regular and quality interaction, creating a rigorous and relevant learning environment. ● Website: https://ivyglobalschool.org/ ● Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IvyGlobalSchool ● Linkedin page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ivy-global-school ● Office: +1 (813)-558 3389 (USA) ● Address: 8875 Hidden River Parkway, St 300 Tampa Fl 33637 About Cognia: Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.