New York City, NY

NYC offers in-home vaccinations to all residents

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — In-home vaccinations are now available for all New York City residents, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

“Anyone who’s sitting out there and thinking, ‘Wow, I’m ready, but I’d rather the vaccine be done right here in my home,’ go to nyc.gov/homevaccine, fill out the request and we’ll send the vaccinators to your door,” the mayor said during an online briefing.

City officials had been offering the service to homebound residents and are expanding it as they try to entice more people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are going to keep innovating new ways to get people the vaccine,” he said.

De Blasio said 9 million doses have been administered in the city so far.

