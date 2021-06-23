Cancel
Stratos Takes Minority Stake in Summit Wealth Partners

financialadvisoriq.com
 13 days ago

Stratos Wealth Enterprises says it has made a minority investment in the registered investment advisor firm Summit Wealth Partners. Led by co-president and co-CEOs Jason Print and Chad Warrick, Orlando, Fla.-based Summit also has offices in Naples, Fla., and Grand Rapids, Mich. Summit offers wealth management for retirees and pre-retirees,...

