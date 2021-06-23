Community science project will study rattlesnake behavior with remote cameras
A multi-university team that includes researchers from California Polytechnic State University and Dickinson University today launched a community science project that seeks to understand rattlesnake behavior by using cameras to view them in their natural habitat. Project RattleCam, which is hosted on the Zooniverse community science website, gives members of the public the chance to analyze thousands of time lapse images taken at rattlesnake dens near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.