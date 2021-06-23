Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Community science project will study rattlesnake behavior with remote cameras

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-university team that includes researchers from California Polytechnic State University and Dickinson University today launched a community science project that seeks to understand rattlesnake behavior by using cameras to view them in their natural habitat. Project RattleCam, which is hosted on the Zooniverse community science website, gives members of the public the chance to analyze thousands of time lapse images taken at rattlesnake dens near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Project#Rattlesnakes#Snakes#Dickinson University#Rattlecam#Cal Poly#Dickinson College#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Summer School with Live Science: Project the Stars

This Friday (June 25), we will explore the wondrous world of constellations in our new kids video series: Summer School with Live Science. In this week's installment, Live Science producer, Diana Whitcroft, will teach you how to construct a constellation projector using simple materials found in just about every household. Each family member can choose their favorite constellation and, through these simple instructions, create a device that will bring these star structures to life in your own home!
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Cyclone study improves climate projections

Migrating storms and local weather systems known as cyclones and anticyclones were thought to contribute to behaviors and properties of our global weather system. However, the means to probe cyclones and anticyclones were limited. For the first time, researchers demonstrated a new three-dimensional analytical methodology that can quantify the way individual cyclones and anticyclones impact broader weather systems. This study aids longer-term circulation and climate studies, including how storm characteristics may change in the future.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
Memphis, TNPosted by
5 On Your Side

Student science projects headed to NASA lost by FedEx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students across the globe won’t be eagerly watching their hard work blast off into space this week. Instead of being on board a NASA rocket, dozens of experiments are out there somewhere after getting lost in the mail. The Cubes in Space program announced FedEx lost its...
JobsEurekAlert

Rude behavior at work not an epidemic, new study shows

Rude behavior at work has come to be expected, like donuts in the breakroom. Two decades of research on employee relationships shows that 98 percent of employees experience rude behavior at work, but now a new study suggests a large majority of workplace relationships are not characterized by rudeness. Isolated incidents of rude behavior at work, although somewhat common, do not point to widespread incivility between employees and their colleagues, according to a new UCF study.
Sciencekiowacountysignal.com

Skyline teacher shares science project with statewide gathering

Pam Lucas, science teacher at Skyline High School in Pratt, let a science camp discussion on the high school project she and four other teachers developed during the first Summer Institute for four high schools in central Kansas, as sponsored by the Kansas Summer Institute earlier this month at the University in Kansas in Lawrence.
WildlifeCleanTechnica

New Tools to Map Genetic Data Improve Marine Protection

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. Maps help us make sense of the world. They reveal patterns and relationships and bring together different kinds of information in an easily understandable format. In a new scientific paper, my coauthors and I present a “geospatial genetics” approach to mapping genetic data so it can more readily support marine protection efforts.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Behavior modification key to prevent COVID-19, study shows

One of the longest-running studies examining COVID-prevention behaviors shows hygiene changes have been sustained but not complex changes, like social distancing, with important policy implications. A longitudinal survey from just after the first lockdown in Australia in 2020 shows people have maintained simple hygiene measures in response to the pandemic...
WildlifeVoice of America

Antidepressants in Waterways Can Affect Crayfish Behavior, Food Chain, Study Finds

Antidepressants don’t just change people’s moods. They might also make crayfish act more outgoing when these drugs wind up in ponds or streams, according to a new study. Riskier crayfish behavior could get them snatched up as food by predators more often, the researchers noted. These common water critters play an important role in the food web by eating anything from insects and young fish to bacteria and algae. That means straying from their typical behavior could throw plant and animal populations out of balance.
ScienceWashington Post

The scientists fighting to save the ocean’s most important carbon capture system

ANACAPA ISLAND, Calif. — Frank Hurd gently parted the curtains of giant kelp that reached upward through the cold waters of the North Pacific, looking for signs of life. Kelp forests cover a quarter of the world’s coastlines, stretching from Antarctica to Australia, Mexico to Alaska, providing food and shelter for thousands of species, while sucking carbon from the atmosphere. But over the past decade, thanks to warming waters and overfishing, they’re disappearing.
ScienceEurekAlert

Communication: A key tool for citizen participation in science

Researchers from Pompeu Fabra University (Barcelona, Spain) have analysed the way citizen science is practised in Spain. The paper, produced by Carolina Llorente and Gema Revuelta, from UPF's Science, Communication and Society Studies Centre (CCS-UPF) and Mar Carrió, from the University's Health Sciences Educational Research Group (GRECS), has been published in the Journal of Science Communication (JCOM).
WildlifeEurekAlert

Study finds genes role in immune response of Florida corals to rapidly spreading disease

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. MIAMI--A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is the first to document what coral genes are doing in response to a disease that is rapidly killing corals throughout Florida and the Caribbean. The findings can help to better understand coral immune system as new diseases emerge as the ocean warm.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Minuscule Bone Changed The Way Scientists Percept Neanderthals

A small bone fragment that once belonged to a giant Ice Age deer changed the way scientists think of Neanderthals. It was discovered in the Einhornhöhle cave, located in northern Germany. The decorated deer phalanx (also known as the toe bone) is engraved with a geometric pattern. Scientists dated the...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Bacterial survival kit to endure in soil

However, the majority of these organisms are believed to be in a state a state of 'dormancy' due to environmental stress, such as nutrient-poor conditions. An international team of scientists led by Dagmar Woebken and Stephanie A. Eichorst from the University of Vienna investigated how acidobacteria, which are widespread in soils, can survive under adverse conditions. Two recent studies published in The ISME Journal and mSystems describe these survival strategies.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Study delves into the link between smoking and suicidal behaviors

Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology residents Iván Echeverria, Miriam Cotaina and Antonio Jovani, from the Hospital Provincial of Castellón, doctor Ana Benito and doctor Gonzalo Haro from the TXP research group of the CEU UCH, and doctor Rafael Mora, have published the results of their latest research: a meta-analysis on suicide, the first cause of external death in Spain.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ScienceUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Study suggests context in science reporting affects beliefs about, and support for, science

BUFFALO, N.Y. – How the media frame stories about science affects the public’s perception about scientific accuracy and reliability, and one particular type of narrative can help ameliorate the harm to science’s reputation sometimes caused by different journalistic approaches to scientific storytelling, according to a new study led by a University at Buffalo researcher.
WildlifeEurekAlert

To understand ecology, follow the connections

AMHERST, Mass. - City sprawl and road development is increasingly fragmenting the habitats that many plant and animal species need to survive. Ecologists have long known than sustainable development requires attention to ecological connectivity - the ability to keep plant and wildlife populations intact and healthy, typically by preserving large tracts of land or creating habitat corridors for animals. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst argues that it's not enough for ecological modelling to focus on the landscape. If we want the best-possible ecological management, we should consider when and where individuals are located.

Comments / 0

Community Policy