Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro Selects New Fire Chief

jocoreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Goldsboro has selected Ron Stempien as the new chief of the Goldsboro Fire Department. Stempien’s start date is June 30. His salary will be $92,000. Stempien was selected after a broad search for candidates that yielded 51 applicants. City Manager Tim Salmon and Human Resources Director Bernadette Dove narrowed the pool of applications and sent their top 12 to Developmental Associates, a professional talent identification consultant, which further narrowed the field to five.

jocoreport.com
