For a variety of reasons, a central bank will be worried about the fluctuation and changes in the exchange rate. The first is that changes in the exchange rate have an impact on the amount of aggregate demand in a given economy. The second factor is that exchange rate volatility can deter the international trade of one country with another and cause problems in the national banking system. which has the ability to result in the usability of trade balance or the larger capital income from the foreign countries. It might cause an economic recession if the foreign investors come to the conclusion to take their capital to another country.