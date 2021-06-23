Cancel
WISeKey (WKEY) Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform

 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. "‹WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today launched its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (https://www.wise.art). The platform follows a series of market tests "“ selling high value NFTs and testing the appetite of the art and collectible community "“ and incorporates the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace.

