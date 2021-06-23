WISeKey (WKEY) Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc. (OTC Pink: LFER), today announced its Non Fungible Token (NFT) solution to secure the identity and ownership of digital assets such as Digital Art, Graphics, IoT devices, Music and more. SmartAxiom has developed and deployed an innovative, light blockchain to manage and secure IoT devices such as smart lights and shipment trackers. Establishing strong identity (i.e. ensuring that communication is occurring with the correct device) is the foundation of security and, when paired with an immutable blockchain cloud backend, the SmartAxiom technology makes for a robust and ready NFT solution.