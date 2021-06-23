Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Southern African leaders agree to send troops to Mozambique

By ANDREW MELDRUM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A summit of southern African leaders has agreed to send a regional military force to Mozambique to help the country battle its growing crisis caused by a jihadi insurgency.

Leaders of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community agreed Wednesday to deploy a military force to help the Mozambican government “combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.”

The Islamic extremists’ violent campaign in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis. The jihadi violence is blamed for the deaths of more than 2,000 people and has caused more than 700,000 to flee their homes.

The brief statement, issued after a summit in Mozambique’s capital of Maputo, did not give details on the size of the force or when troops would be sent. Earlier this year military experts from the group recommended that the regional body send in about 3,000 soldiers, with arms, helicopters, airplanes and naval capacity.

The statement also urged that humanitarian assistance be given in northern Mozambique where nearly 1 million people need food aid, according to the U.N. World Food Program.

Mozambique will establish a headquarters in the northern port city of Nacala for the regional force, said the statement.

The insurgency in northern Mozambique started in Cabo Delgado province in 2017 and has grown rapidly in the past year. The rebels have held the port of Mocimboa da Praia since August last year. And they have repeatedly attacked the strategic center of Palma, forcing the French energy firm Total to suspend its $20 billion liquified natural gas project.

The short statement from the summit left many questions unanswered, said analysts.

“There is a lot of uncertainty still as to the size of the regional force and what will be its operating mandate,” said Dino Mahtani, deputy director of the International Crisis Group’s Africa program. “Mozambican authorities have expressed hesitancy about having regional boots on the ground, so it is not certain how this will be implemented.”

The statement is an important acknowledgment by the Southern African Development Community that the conflict in northern Mozambique warrants a regional military intervention, said Jasmine Opperman, an analyst on African extremism.

“There are no details, so we should not expect a quick deployment,” said Opperman.

“It is not clear how Mozambique will integrate a regional force into its operations in Cabo Delgado. And SADC should not underestimate the insurgents,” she said.

“Such a military intervention alone will not resolve the insurgency. It may be able to help achieve stability and security in northern Mozambique and that will help Mozambique address the humanitarian situation which is dire,” she added. “And Mozambique must reestablish effective governance in Cabo Delgado because that has been missing for four years.”

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozambique#Ap#Islamic#French#Sadc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Africawgnradio.com

African leaders gather to pay respects to Kenneth Kaunda

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — African leaders have gathered with ordinary Zambians to attend a memorial service Friday for Kenneth Kaunda, the nation’s founding president and champion of African nationalism. The presidents of Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe flew into Lusaka, the capital, to honor Kaunda, who died last month...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, said on Monday it was back...
Africawsau.com

Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray as WFP resumes operations

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region and said it was doing all it could to rebuild infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of the region...
Food & DrinksBirmingham Star

UN Security Council to Discuss Ceasefire, Hunger in Ethiopia's Tigray

The U.N. Security Council is set to hold its first public discussion of the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, as humanitarian groups attempt to resume and expand aid deliveries to millions of people in dire need in the embattled area. The 15-nation Security Council will meet later Friday...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

U.N. warns of worsening famine, more clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray

UNITED NATIONS, July 2 (Reuters) - Top U.N. officials warned the Security Council on Friday that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray were now in famine and that there was a risk of more clashes in the region despite a unilateral ceasefire by the federal government. After six private...
MilitaryThe Guardian

Ethiopian officials threaten to send troops back into Tigray

Ethiopian military and diplomatic officials have threatened to send troops back into Tigray less than 48 hours after announcing that Addis Ababa had declared a unilateral ceasefire in the devastated northern province. The announcement on Wednesday that Ethiopian federal forces would withdraw from Tigray caught many observers by surprise, and...
AfricaPosted by
The Associated Press

UN: Over 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray face famine now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Friday that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s crisis-wracked Tigray region are now facing the worst global famine in decades and 1.8 million are on the brink, and warned that despite the government’s unilateral cease-fire there is serious potential for fighting in western Tigray.
HealthBirmingham Star

World Bank, African Union agree plan to accelerate vaccinations

The World Bank will partner with the African Union to help accelerate coronavirus vaccinations on the continent, the Washington-based lender said. The two organisations will provide resources to the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) to allow countries to acquire and deploy vaccines to as many as 400 million people across Africa, according to a statement.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Border dispute poses risk of war between Sudan, Ethiopia: U.S diplomat

Jun. 30—Washington — U.S. senior diplomat Tuesday said that the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia poses a risk of conflict. Robert Godec, Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of African Affairs, made his statement in a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Food & DrinksIdaho8.com

Food and fuel running out in capital of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region

Food and fuel is running out in the capital of Ethiopia’s war-torn northern Tigray region, a CNN producer on the ground in Mekelle reports. A communications blackout in the region, in place since Ethiopian forces withdrew and announced a unilateral ceasefire last week, has made it difficult to determine the situation in Tigray and its capital Mekelle. But on Saturday, CNN was able to reach its producer on the ground who reports a blockade on Tigray by Ethiopian forces has been ongoing since June 25.
Public SafetyNew Haven Register

Attack in eastern Congo kills 9; US ambassador vows support

BENI, Congo (AP) — At least nine civilians, including women, were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo’s eastern city of Beni, officials said Thursday. The attack in Beni's Rwangoma neighborhood is the third such attack in the Beni area this week. Police and the military have blamed Allied...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

South African court agrees to hear Zuma challenge to jail term - report

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's challenge against the 15-month jail term it gave him for failing to attend a corruption hearing, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (​SABC) reported on Saturday. The Constitutional Court on Tuesday sentenced Zuma to...