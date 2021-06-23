Edgemont Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for $703,500
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) is pleased to announce that it has increased and closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. All securities issued with respect to this private placement are subject to a four month plus a day hold period expiring on October 24, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities laws.