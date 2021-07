If you have ever driven a six-person UTV, utility task vehicle or side-by-side, on a red-rock-jeeping trail in Moab, Utah, you have more nerve than I ever will. My three sons, my grandson, Carter, and my son-in-law, Mark (who drove the Jeep Commando), took the adventuring relatives down the 10-mile Fins & Things trail, which is marked “moderate.” This means “the residual walls of hard sedimentary rock that remain standing after surrounding rock has been eroded away,” known as rock fins, are only up to 6-foot cliffs instead of that much higher. Your abs commensurately have that much less exercise even though UTVs have heavy duty shocks. If only we’d rented those Razors we could have buzzed up and down those rocks like mosquitos.