According to a report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Chicago Blackhawks are now a part of the Jack Eichel sweepstakes. That is a move that would change the franchise for a very long time as Eichel is one of the truly great players in the National Hockey League right now. When he is healthy, he has the ability to be a game-breaking type of centerman. The sky is the limit for the kid but his divorce with the Buffalo Sabres seems to be underway.