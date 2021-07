Their name is plain ridiculous. For many years I thought they were a six-piece with members called Dave and Dee. The great Radio 2 DJ Ray Moore, when he occasionally played Zabadak!, would introduce them as Dave Dee Dozy Beak Tich Freeman Hardy and Willis. If Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich ever get mentioned in polite pop conversation these days it’s usually as a punchline – you may think the 60s were all about acid and nudity but, oh no, the charts were all DDDBM&T. And they were ALWAYS in Rave or Disc & Music Echo. The implication is that they were rubbish, which is untrue (for a start, everybody likes The Legend Of Xanadu).