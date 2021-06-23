Cancel
Boone County, MO

Higher Inflation Is Likely To Last

By Gene Rhorer
Cover picture for the articleThe CPI increased at a 5 percent rate over the past year, the highest rate in more than a decade. Fed officials are quick to suggest that this increase is temporary; largely a result of the economy’s post-pandemic re-opening. More likely, however, is that higher inflation rates will be with us for some time. There are many examples of how the economy’s re-opening is causing the measured rate of inflation to increase. Well-publicized shortages—in lumber, houses, computer processors, even the number of workers—have led to significant price increases in those markets. Some markets, such as gasoline, had substantial decreases in their prices a little over a year ago, so these rising prices are a return to pre-pandemic levels.

