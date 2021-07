We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Mobvoi is one of the few Wear OS watchmakers who keeps releasing new watches, even if Google and Qualcomm can’t agree on whether or not they’ll be eligible for an update to the new Wear platform. Until we know for sure, it’s going to be hard to fully recommend you consider any new watch purchases, but if there was a watch you should be safe with, the TicWatch Pro 3 is about it.