Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Recover

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro has shown itself to be somewhat resilient as we have turned around during the trading session on Wednesday after initially dipping lower. The 1.20 level above is probably the next target, so as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that we have seen action at previously. Because of this, I think we will go back to that area to try to retest it, and perhaps even try to break above there. Pay close attention to the US Dollar Index, as it is highly correlated to the Euro as it is the biggest component.

www.fxempire.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Derivatives#Usd#The Federal Reserve#Eur Usd#Pds#Cfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD dropped further to 1.1806 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Further fall is expected as long as 1.1974 resistance holds. Break of 1.1806 will resume the decline from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, break of 1.1973 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2265 resistance.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: There is a good chance that Friday will belong to bulls

EUR/USD has been extending its decline amid ongoing Fed-related dollar strength. The pair is already at the lowest since early April and looks to be digging the bottom – but a temporary reprieve may arrive in response to the all-important US jobs report, in the opinion of FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Bulls remain dominant

USDJPY hit a new 15-month high at 111.62 yesterday (July 1), its highest level since March 2020, after a consistent bullish rally since early May 2021. USDJPY also posted a lot of gains in the last week of June. Although current market sentiment is somewhat gloomy and a bit ‘risk-off following investors’ concerns in the case of the rapidly rising Covid variant Delta around the world and the strengthening of the JPY as a safe-haven currency, it still failed to help the bears in pushing the USDJPY down again. The strengthening of the USDJPY is largely supported by the strengthening of the US Dollar where the USD Index recorded its best performance in June and is currently at its highest level since March 2021.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Is Testing The 1.1850 Level

After a more hesitant sentiment earlier this week, investors yesterday again saw the glass half full rather than half empty. Uncertainty on the spreading of the delta variant lingers. However, ongoing in progress in vaccinations, especially in the US and Europe, provides hope that the impact in the recovery should be manageable. Whatever the reason, reflationary spirits staged a comeback. European indices gained between 0.35% and 1.25%. US indices gained up to 0.52% (S&P 500) with the index again closing at a new record. US data were OK. Jobless claims declined faster than expected (363 000k). The Manufacturing ISM eased from 61.2 to 60.6, but still signals solid activity in the sector. Supply bottlenecks persist, input prices rose at the fastest pace on record and firms still struggle to attract workers. The direct impact of the release on FI and FX markets again was modest. The US yield curve again showed a modest flattening with the 2-y rising 0.4 bp while the 30-y dropped 2.5bp. The German yield curve performed in a similar way (2 y -0.5 bp, 30-y -1.6 bp). The dollar temporaril y eased on the risk-on, but returned near the post-Fed top levels later. EUR/USD closed at 1.1850. The DXY TW index finished at 92.59. Sterling came under mild pressure as BoE’s Bailey in a speech sounded cautious on post-corona growth and advocated not to overre act to what is most likely a temporary rise in inflation. EUR/GBP closed at EUR/GBP 0.8608 compared to an open near 0.857. Brent oil (temporaril y?) jumped north of $76 p/b as OPEC+ delayed a decision to raise daily production from August.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD approaching critical support

The 1.3820 level provided enough resistance for the GBP/USD to pass below the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, which guided the rate since June 23. During Friday's trading hours, the rate fluctuated sideways near the 1.3750 mark. In theory, the pair should decline, as it has no technical support as low as the 1.3677 level, where the weekly S2 simple pivot point was located at. However, support could be provided by round exchange rate levels like the 1.3740, 1.3720 and most importantly the 1.3700 mark. Read more...
Marketsdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Taking a Breather before NFP

The NASDAQ 100 has done very little during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of upward pressure overall, but perhaps we are taking a bit of a breather heading into the jobs number on Friday. It should not be a surprise that we have found a bit of an anchor to the 14,500 level, because it is a “midcentury mark.”
CurrenciesDailyFx

Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback

The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. Some may say that the benchmark currency was merely playing out the role of an unwanted safe haven as the capital markets continued their post-pandemic climb, but I don’t believe that to be necessarily the case. The same appetite for return in this speculative environment finds the Greenback in good position to draw capital to trend leaders like the S&P 500 pushing a record high or local yields bolstered by a rising 10-year Treasury as its baseline. The struggle arose from the Federal Reserve’s diligent effort to undermine surprise.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar set a fresh two-month-high this morning before pulling back, driven by the Non-farm Payrolls report. The bullish push in USD from the FOMC rate decision in June has yet to dissipate, and this may be keeping the door open for some extension of that move as the next big FOMC items are the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and the September FOMC rate decision, both of which take place later in the summer.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Post NFP Rand Price Setups: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

NFP mixed data halting the dollar’s recent run of strength. Rapid rise in Delta variant infections continues to burden SA economy. Key descending trendlines in focus – could we see the emergence of higher highs?. ZAR Gains Shortly After NFP Data Release. The ZAR gained against the USD, Sterling and...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Could Bounce Soon

– EUR/USD broke yesterday a little below June 18 sell climax low. – It closed just above that low, so this is a weak breakout so far. – Today broke further down, but reversed up after the unemployment report. – If today closes near its high, traders will see the...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable

EUR/USD drops to lowest level since April as USD shows resilience. NFP data to determine EUR/USD short-term performance. EUR/USD has been unable to regain its footing since the selloff two weeks ago. The US Dollar has shown resilience in what would typically be end-of-month rebalancing weakness for the currency as traders await the much anticipated NFP data out tomorrow. Yesterday’s ADP data showed an increase in 629k jobs in June, which was above the 600k expected. But if anything we’ve learned over the last few months is that ADP is a bad predictor of NFP data, but hopes are high for a strong beat over tomorrow’s expected number of 700k.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1839; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1860 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2025. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2115.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1845. As euro has fallen after staging a short-covering rebound from Thursday's 11-week low of 1.1838 to 1.1884 (New York), suggesting recent decline is en route towards next chart obj. at 1.1786, however, reckon 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) should remain intact. On the upside, only a daily...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: More hawkish Fed than the ECB to dampen the euro – DBS Bank

EUR/USD has dropped to a recent 1.1845 low. As Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, EUR bears remain in charge, with trendline support at 1.1765 the first focus. “The market now has to watch the 22 July European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting in conjunction with the FOMC, which follows a week later on 29 July, for tapering cues. On balance, relative hawkishness from the Federal Reserve should lever over the ECB, and further pressurise EUR lower as we run into the 26-28 August Jackson Hole Symposium. The trendline support at 1.1765 is the first line of support that we would look at.”