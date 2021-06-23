Scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Mining for Millions scratch-off was sold at the BP on Center Highway in North Huntingdon. The convenience store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mining for Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Players can learn more about the game by visiting the lottery’s website.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.