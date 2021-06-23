Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcQSI_0ad6jeRK00

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Mining for Millions scratch-off was sold at the BP on Center Highway in North Huntingdon. The convenience store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

Mining for Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Players can learn more about the game by visiting the lottery’s website.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Westmoreland County, PA
Lifestyle
City
North Huntingdon, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Convenience Store#The Mining For Millions#Bp#Free Wpxi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...