Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis Contemporary Art Museum online workshops for children

Tom Foden
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179oaX_0ad6jbn900
Arica Brown. Photo: Dave Moore Photography

ST. LOUIS, MO — Contemporary Art Museum of Saint Louise has several upcoming family-friendly activities.

The museum’s children’s workshop series, the “Play Date”, will be back on Saturday at 10 AM, July 10, and August 14.

The Play Dates sessions are going to be free and open for all. The monthly workshop welcomes all families and children to participate. The workshop follows a monthly theme, and materials for the workshops are provided for free with prior booking.

Families could also come to the museum any Saturday for rotating activity cards that provide a self-directed visit.

The “Totally Texture” workshop in July invites children to focus on finding textures around us. It also features a performance by Consuming Kinetics Dance Company.

The August Play Date session, “Cook Contrast”, will feature a performance from Dances of India. It will focus on finding contrast around us.

Prior to these two Play Dates, the CAM of Saint Louis also held several other workshops. They are the “Fantastic Form” Workshops on March 13, the Daring Drawings Workshop on April 10, the Space Exploration Workshops on May 8, and the Color Creations Workshop on June 12.

Visit the museum’s website to book your session and to learn the theme of all upcoming workshops. The museum will host all workshops online through Youtube, which will premier at the same time as above.

Other than workshops, the museum also a join + gift program, such as CAMpaign or the CAM Annual Fund. Contact (314) 535–4660 or info@camstl.org to learn more.

For more information about the CAM workshops, visit https://camstl.org/programs/public/workshops/.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

