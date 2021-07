United Airlines has placed the biggest aircraft order in its history, and one of the biggest ever in the U.S. airline market, signaling a very bullish view for a travel demand return. The order, for all narrow-body aircraft, will include planes for both growth and replacement. The airline has been actively marketing the benefits of this order since its announcement, with CEO Scott Kirby touting that the main idea behind the order is for an improved customer experience. This move is the most aggressive United has made, and follows an order just a few weeks ago for 15 supersonic jets from a new company called Boom.