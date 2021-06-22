Nehemiah’s unconventional hiring program slashes employee turnover, changes lives
In 2009, Nehemiah Manufacturing started with five employees. Now, it has nearly 200 with only a 15% turnover rate. The key, especially in this market, is hiring ex-cons through their Second Chance program. When co-founder and CEO Dan Meyer started the company, his goal was to bring manufacturing jobs back to Cincinnati. After connecting with a local social services agency, Meyer learned that many ex-felons struggled to find work due to their criminal records.www.soapboxmedia.com