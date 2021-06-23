Cancel
Agriculture

Goehring requests flexibility from RMA due to drought

By Sarah Heinrich
kfgo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has requested flexibility on failed acres from United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Acting Risk Management Agency Administrator Richard Flournoy due to the drought. “I am requesting that USDA-RMA consider allowing flexibility in allowing non-program crops, cover crops or forage to be planted on failed acres in North Dakota,” Goehring said. “The continued lack of precipitation has dramatically reduced forage production in the state and I am asking for greater flexibility for early release when it is apparent a crop is not going to be viable.” “Early release of the acres and allowing non-program crops to be planted as a cover crop can help mitigate drought impacts for feed for livestock as well as protect the soil from wind and water erosion,” Goehring continued. “I have asked for greater flexibility and understanding from USDA-RMA when working with companies that are adjusting crops.”

