Fairfield, CT

Letter to the editor: How can Fairfield celebrate a possible Chick-Fil-A?

 10 days ago

How can Fairfield celebrate a possible Chick-Fil-A? How in heaven’s name can this town celebrate the proposed opening of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Fairfield? This ultra-far-right organization is one of the most anti-human rights companies in the country (OK, count in the Kochs). Chick-Fil-A has openly opposed all protection for LGBTQ+ individuals by fighting against the Equality Act, has campaigned against marriage equality and is pushing anti-trans laws in states across the country. Reproductive freedom? Forget it.

