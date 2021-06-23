Gas prices to remain highest since 2014 for 4th of July weekend
INDIANA – Rising gas prices have become the theme for the 2021 summer travel season. According to GasBuddy, many drivers will see prices remain above the $3 per gallon mark in time for the upcoming holiday weekend. Even with some relief from a recent small drop in prices, the national average price of gas on July 4 is still expected to be $3.11 per gallon, some 43 percent, or 93 cents more than last year’s Covid-induced price of $2.18.www.wbiw.com