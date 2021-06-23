Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Did you know that Daryl Hannah created best literary board game of all time?

By Jessie Gaynor
Literary Hub
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not enough observational comedy based on the differences between poets and fiction writers, in my opinion. (True, the market for this kind of humor might be vanishingly small and generally obnoxious, but that’s never stopped us [poets] before!) Nowhere are these differences more obvious than a game night at an MFA program: fiction writers played games to win, and poet played them to get compliments on their creativity.

lithub.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Hilary Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Game#Mfa#Balderdash#Power Tools For Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
eBay
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureLifehacker

You Should Have a Favorite Niche Literary Subgenre

Sometimes you want to dive deeper than the traditional mystery, romance, thriller, sci-fi, and fantasy books. If you like any of these five major literary genres but have nonetheless grown tired of them—or you just don’t know the difference between all these literary labels—it’s time to branch out with some niche subgenres...and there are many to choose from. Here are some of our favorites.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Literary Quotes for Instagram Captions

If you’re an aspiring influencer or someone that carefully curates their social media presence, chances are good you’re in search of fresh ideas for your captions. If you’re feeling stuck, why not look to some of your favorite authors? After all, they’re famous for a reason. If you don’t want to do the digging yourself, I’ve got you covered with some of the best literary quotes for Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
MoviesWFMZ-TV Online

100 best movies of all time

Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify.
Entertainmenttheozone.net

Didn’t know you were in the band! I would say not much changed between your time and mine.

[In reply to "As a member and squad leader 1958-62, under Jack Evans, there was a tremendous esprit de corps," by the Displaced Buckeye, posted at 14:44:46 06/21/21]. My dad was in the band from ‘69-‘73, and my younger brother from ‘09-‘13. So quite the family tradition. The firing of Waters really soured my Dad on OSU in general and the band in particular, which was borderline traumatizing for us since love of Ohio State is a bond we’ve all shared forever.
Musicchatsports.com

He Created the Sports Theme Song You Didn’t Know You Knew

Even the most casual N.B.A. fans probably remember the classic theme song for games played on NBC during the golden era of 1990s basketball. They’ll almost assuredly recall that it was written by John Tesh, the former television host and composer. Some might even know that it’s called “Roundball Rock.” It has been memorialized in pop culture on “Saturday Night Live” and further enshrined with a video of Tesh explaining where the song came from: a voice mail message he left for himself.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Mythologies and Re-Rememberings: On the Synchronous Moments of Writing a Novel

The first time I read the tale of Demeter and Persephone wasn’t in some battered collection of myths but in a collection by the contemporary Irish poet, Eavan Boland who sadly passed away in April 2020. The poem was “The Pomegranate” where Boland tells the story of a mother losing her child, her daughter to time. These two didn’t inhabit ancient Greece but a world I knew. The girl drank coke, read teen magazines and yet still the pomegranate was there, still relevant, still a part of the story. I was sixteen so of course the story of a teenage girl leaving home resonated with me.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

WATCH: Stephen Graham Jones on Horror Writing and Coding Native Characters

Border Crossings’ ORIGINS Festival celebrates the world’s First Nations in an explosion of art, performance and debate. ORIGINS creates a unique opportunity to engage with Indigenous artists and activists at the cutting edge of cultural resistance, environmentalism and spiritual tradition. Working with some of the most significant cultural institutions in London, ORIGINS brings the world’s Indigenous artists and cultures to the heart of the former Empire.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A brief ode to A Series of Unfortunate Events (also known as baby’s first metafiction).

A Series of Unfortunate Events looms large over my childhood. It was my favorite series growing up. Personally, I was never a Harry Potter person. I know you, dear open-minded reader of this site, won’t @ me, but the children of P.S. 153 could be so cruel, teasing me for my differing tastes. “But there’s magic in this series!” they would protest. And I’d dig my heels in. There didn’t need to be spells and wands and flying cars for my favorite series to be magical. It was all in the writing! (I was not cool.)
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the dark and twisty nominees for the 2020 Shirley Jackson Awards.

The Shirley Jackson Awards have announced their impressive list of nominees for the 2020 awards. The awards were established to celebrate the literary career of Shirley Jackson and recognize works that represent “outstanding achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.”. A jury of professional writers,...
TV SeriesBGR

Netflix just canceled this $200 million series after one season

In early April, we talked about how the upcoming comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy could be the start of Netflix’s own superhero cinematic universe. The first season of the show debuted May 7th, and less than a month later, Netflix is pulling the plug. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a...
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Elisa Gabbert on Living in a Era of Eternal Apocalypse

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Elisa Gabbert, author of The Unreality of Memory: and Other Essays, to...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Do Books Have to Be Depressing to Be Taken Seriously?

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. Can a compelling novel positively and...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The 13 Best Book Covers of June

Another month of books, another month of book covers. This June’s jackets were all about juicy colors, subtle humor, and um, human-shaped cutouts . . . which just happen to be three of my favorite things. Please, don’t ask me to explain. Instead, just enjoy these very good book covers from the past month, and feel free to add any of your own favorites I’ve missed here to the list in the comments. Happy ongoing summer reading (and summer jacket-ogling).
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are June’s best reviewed books.

Zakiya Dalila Harris’ The Other Black Girl, Brandon Taylor’s Filthy Animals, Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s A Ghost in the Throat, and Lawrence Wright’s The Plague Year all feature among the best reviewed books of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. The Other...