Did you know that Daryl Hannah created best literary board game of all time?

A Series of Unfortunate Events looms large over my childhood. It was my favorite series growing up. Personally, I was never a Harry Potter person. I know you, dear open-minded reader of this site, won’t @ me, but the children of P.S. 153 could be so cruel, teasing me for my differing tastes. “But there’s magic in this series!” they would protest. And I’d dig my heels in. There didn’t need to be spells and wands and flying cars for my favorite series to be magical. It was all in the writing! (I was not cool.)