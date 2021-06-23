Death investigation underway in Northern Jefferson County
DUPONT – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Police began a homicide investigation following an early morning shooting in rural Jefferson County, Indiana. Shortly after 4 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call stating that shots were fired at a residence in the 8000 Block of North John Deere Road near Dupont. Deputies responded to the address and located an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot wound, lying in the yard of the residence. The male was soon pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.