2023 Top Prospect Games: Spin Leaders

On Tuesday, June 1st, PBR Arizona had a chance to kick off its summer season with its annual Top Prospect Games. This invite only event is held after the high school season each year and gives us an opportunity to get an update on some of the top players in the 2023 class while seeing them compete side by side in a showcase plus live game format. This event features some of the top prospects in the class from all around the state of Arizona. This has become a popular event as scouts build their watch lists for the upcoming summer & fall seasons. It also helps us evaluate new & current prospects as we start to build more content for exposure. Another big purpose of this event is to help us select players for Team Arizona that will go compete at PBR Future games at the end of July.