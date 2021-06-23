Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Story of the MiniDisc, Sony’s 1990s Audio Format That’s Gone But Not Forgotten

By in Music, Technology
openculture.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.” Whether or not pioneering carmaker Henry Ford actually uttered that quip, it has long held near-Biblical status in the realm of American business. On the other side of the Pacific, Sony founder Akio Morita put it less memorably but more generally: “If you ask the public what they think they’ll need, you’ll always be behind in this world. You’ll never catch up unless you think one to ten years in advance, and create a market for the items you think the public will accept at that time.” And had Sony, creator of the Walkman and co-creator of the Compact Disc, asked its customers what they wanted in the late 1980s, they may well have said digital cassette tapes.

www.openculture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Morita
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Minidisc#Professional Audio#The Compact Disc#Philips#Minidisc#Digital Compact Cassette#Americans#Japanese#Veritably#Twitter#Colinmarshall#High Fidelity#The World Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Facebook
Related
ElectronicsT3.com

Sony WF-1000XM4 review: Sony’s best wireless earbuds yet

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Sony WF-1000XM4 review in a sentence: Sony rips up its template for successful active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds and comes up with something even more successful. New challengers for our list of the best...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are a great deal at $190

There’s a fantastic discount happening on the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones at Best Buy. Originally $350 (but usually around $250 or so these days), you can get them for $190 new. While these lack some niceties found in the newer XM4 model (concurrent Bluetooth connections, auto play / pause when you remove them or put them on), the package is overall similar in terms of nailing the fundamentals. These have great battery life, USB-C charging, among the best noise cancellation effect around, and sound quality that’s tough to beat at this price. In addition, these come with a zip-up case that makes them easy to stow. I bought these in 2018 and am still patting myself on the back for that decision.
Electronicscepro.com

Perlisten Audio S Series of Loudspeakers

The new audio manufacturer Perlisten Audio has added to its product line with the announcement of its new S Series of loudspeakers. Perlisten Audio says the line includes the S7t floorstanding loudspeaker and the companion S7c matching center-channel loudspeaker. Explaining the S Series’ $8,000 each S7t floorstanding loudspeaker, the company...
ElectronicsSonic State

Native Instruments TRAKTOR PRO 3.5

Update includes CDJ-3000 integration and access to Beatport and Beatsource LINK 30/06/21. Native Instruments has announced TRAKTOR PRO 3.5. The update includes integration with Beatport and Beatsource LINK. Here's the full details in NI's own words... With LINK, TRAKTOR users can expand their live DJ sets and set preparation by...
ElectronicsFast Company

Apple’s Spatial Audio: Not ‘revolutionary,’ but often better than stereo

When I heard that Apple would be joining the movement to improve upon stereo audio I was skeptical. I’d heard attempts at this by other companies and wasn’t impressed. Now, after having listened to some of the new “Spatial Audio” mixes in Apple Music, I have to admit Apple’s execution of the concept is better than I expected.
Video GamesInverse

Sony's potential Bluepoint acquisition would be a to players

It’s cuffing season in the world of video games. Following the announcement that Returnal developer Housemarque has been acquired by Sony, credible evidence suggests another studio acquisition by PlayStation is in the works. The team in question is Bluepoint Games, the developer behind the acclaimed Shadow of the Colossus remake, as well as the PS5 launch title Demon’s Souls.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

What is Apple’s Spatial Audio?

In October 2001, when Apple launched the original iPod, the pitch was simple and clear: Pick 1,000 songs, put them in your pocket, and take them anywhere you want to go. In June 2021, when Apple Music launched Spatial Audio, the pitch was far less straightforward: Sort through the seemingly infinite music in your pocket, locate some compatible tracks, and let them take you somewhere you’ve never gone before.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Sony's high price of admission

Sony is under fire from indie developers who say it charges over $25,000 for prime placement on the PlayStation store and gives them "no ability to manage their games." Why it matters: The process of getting listed, and then selling, games on the PlayStation store is a bureaucracy that small developers have no control over.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

IK Multimedia launches Electromagnetik electric piano collection for SampleTank

IK Multimedia has announced the release of four new SampleTank sound libraries, each focusing on a very specific and rare electric piano. Though available separately, together the Electromagnetik instruments offer significant savings and will provide the composer and musician with an inspiring collection of distinctive keyboard sounds from over 4.5 GB of sample content and 80 SampleTank 4 instrument presets.
Electronicshometheaterreview.com

Lehmannaudio Linear USB II DAC/Headphone Amp/Preamp Review

Audio engineer Norbert Lehmann founded the firm Lehmannaudio in 1988 in Cologne, Germany (or Köln, as the Deutsche spell the city’s name). The firm’s first product, the Black Cube phono stage, drew considerable positive attention for Lehmann and his firm, such that the Black Cube — and its ever-evolving line of descendants — became an analog classic with a nearly cult-like following. Over time, though, Lehmann’s attentions expanded to include a family of headphone amplifiers collectively known as the Linear models. This review focuses on Lehmann’s latest, the Linear USB II ($2,199).
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Klipsch embraces Atmos for its newest Cinema Sound Bar range

The Klipsch brand name has been around for a while, and 2021 sees it celebrate its 75th anniversary. It’s doing so with a new line-up of feature rich soundbars. TV audio has always been an issue since the move from boxy CRTVs to flatscreens, with thinner displays have less space for the audio drivers to produce that big, expansive sound. It’s a role that’s been taken over by soundbars, and Klipsch latest aim to enhance both music and movies with their performance.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

What’s The Best Film Format To See Black Widow?

It’s been a long time coming, but the latest Marvel film Black Widow is due to be released in the U.S. on 9 July (but will be available on U.K screens from 7 July). It’s incredible to think that it was originally meant to come out on 1 May 2020, but if you’re a Marvel fan you’ll be delighted that we’re finally able to kick off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Disney On Sony’s “Spider-Man” Marketing

While it seemed to be touch and go at one point to get Disney & Sony back to the table over Spider-Man, the studios did it and now it’s an arrangement that both sides seem happy about. This December, Sony Picture will release “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which will serve...
EconomyThe Drum

Acast on why audio is marketing’s next frontier

Sound may be an undervalued medium but that’s changing rapidly, according to a new panel discussion ‘Hear me out: The future of creative is sound’ from The Drum and podcasting platform Acast, part of The Drum’s Creative Transformation Festival. “You can close your eyes but you can't close your ears...
Entertainmentstpetecatalyst.com

FreeFall’s ‘interactive audio book’ opens Friday

Eric Davis never met an envelope he couldn’t push. Davis, the artistic director of St. Petersburg’s freeFall Theater company, has conceived and created a theatrical experience that blends traditional storytelling with video and audio technology, old-school narrative with augmented reality and a bumped-up level of interactivity. Opening Friday, The Rose...
ComputersSonic State

PreSonus Updates Studio One

Version 5.3 adds major new features to the DAW 30/06/21. PreSonus has released Studio One 5.3, the latest version of its recording and production software. They tell us that this second update in less than three months, version 5.3, adds major new features for scoring, creative production, live performance, and general workflow, many in response to feedback from Studio One users and PreSonus Sphere members. Here's the details direct from Presonus...
SoftwareNo Film School

How to Integrate Fusion & Fairlight in Your Workflow

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve is one of the most powerful editing and color grading apps out there, but there are a whole host of tools in Motion Graphics, Sound Design, and even Visual Effects you should be taking advantage of as well. Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve is head and shoulders the default...