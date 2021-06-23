Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 patch brings native 4k
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has recieved a PS5 update that sees the title pushed to Native 4k. The remaster of the classic 2012 fantasy game has given the under-appreciated gem something of a new lease of life. In fact, the title is starting to benefit from the joys of modern gaming even more. As part of the 1.08 update (via Mp1st) that is now live, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is now capable of outputting to native 4K on the PS5.www.gamesradar.com