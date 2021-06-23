Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 patch brings native 4k

It's a credit to the talents and abilities of game developers that so many last-gen games still hold up today - so why not tap into the extra horsepower of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles to push visual quality and frame-rates to the next level? And it's all the sweeter if the upgrade is free of course, as is the case with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This one's all the more fascinating as we've already had a 'back compat plus' patch - though it was not without its issues, so porting it across as a native app should allow the new consoles to unleash more of their potential. The promise? Higher resolution textures, improved loading times, smoother frame-rates and all round better image quality.