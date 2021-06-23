Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 patch brings native 4k

By Patrick Dane
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has recieved a PS5 update that sees the title pushed to Native 4k. The remaster of the classic 2012 fantasy game has given the under-appreciated gem something of a new lease of life. In fact, the title is starting to benefit from the joys of modern gaming even more. As part of the 1.08 update (via Mp1st) that is now live, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is now capable of outputting to native 4K on the PS5.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingdoms Of Amalur#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Mortal Online 2 Beta Patch Brings Broker, Revamped Crafting, More

The latest beta patch for Mortal Online 2 brings the broker, a revamp to crafting, and more improvements and fixes. Read on for details. There are tons of additions with this latest patch, including:. Added Trade Broker system. Added support for picking up mail used in the broker system. Added...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT Reckoning 11.13 patch preview highlights Nidalee, Kayle, and Trundle rework

Riot Games is splitting up the Teamfight Tactics 11.13 patch into small and large changes, revealing nerfs to Yasuo and Ryze, along with several reworked champions. Scheduled to drop on June 23, the 11.13 TFT patch contains several major buffs and nerfs. Only a portion of the changes was revealed tonight on Twitter by Riot Games, with the team highlighting “big” changes only. Smaller changes won’t get revealed until the patch 11.13 notes are released on June 22, according to Riot.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Runs at Dynamic 4K at 120 FPS On PS5

Call of Duty: Warzone was updated to version 1.38 recently adding the support for 120 FPS. Here’s how this version runs on the PS5. Earlier, the game was updated to add support for 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X while the PS5 version was left out of this update. At that time, it was suggested that this could be due to the limitations of backward compatibility on the PS5. This has changed now with the update that has launched earlier this week. This update has enabled support for 120 FPS on the PS5.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Kingdoms of Amalur Remaster Now Supports 4K Resolution on PS5

A new update pushed for PlayStation 4 remaster Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning allows the RPG to run at a native 4K resolution when played via backwards compatibility on PS5. Made available yesterday, it's patch 1.08 you need to be on the lookout for. The download also provides extra stability improvements, visual glitch fixes, and enhanced controller sensitivity. Some broken quests should also now be working.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

ArcheAge Patch Brings New Ancestral Skills and More

The new June patch for ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained has released, bringing new Ancestral skills, renewed instances, new challenges, and more. There are several revamps with this new patch. The first is for Grimghast Rift which adds new content and quests. Rewards include 1600 Honor Points, 10 Leadership, and 10 Radiant Infusion Supply Kits. The other revamp involves Crimson Rift which adds additional challenge.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition on PS5 Runs at 4K and 60 FPS, Targets 60 FPS on Switch - News

The Falconeer launched as an Xbox console exclusive in November 2020 and are now in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Falconeer developer Tomas Sala in an interview with GamingBolt revealed the game will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5, on the PlayStation 4 Pro at 1440p, and on the base PlayStation 4 it will run in a mix of 1080p and 900p upscaled.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel''s Avengers Patch Fixes PS5 IP Address Glitch

Marvel's Avengers players who happen to be playing on PS5 can safely stream the game once more, as Cyrstal Dynamics has released a new patch for the game that fixes a sudden and problematic issue. The issue popped up as of the last patch, which kicked off the Cosmic Cube content and resulted in players' personal information being displayed on-screen on PS5. That information included the IP address and the username of the player, but the good news is that the issue has been fixed as of today's Patch 1.8b, which has been published on PS5. The official Marvel's Avengers account revealed the patch is live, and you can see the post below.
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Genesis Event Brings Back Skull Town, Patch Notes Released

The original Apex Legends hot drop location, Skull Town, as featured on the game's battle royale map Kings Canyon, is back, now in the form of a self-contained Arenas map. It's just one part of the game's new Genesis event, which will also revert Kings Canyon and World's Edge back to their original layouts for a limited time starting on June 29.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Conan Exiles Patch 2.4.6 Brings QoL Changes, Better Performance, and Bug Fixes

The survival game by Funcom, Conan Exiles, just received an important update today. The new patch now allows players to transfer single-player/co-op maps. This feature is called Character Copy, a work in progress, but is standalone and doesn’t require an online server transfer infrastructure. You can check out the official post for more information.
Video Gameswccftech.com

“Ambitious” Bloodborne PS5 Remaster Will Arrive Later This Year, French Leaker Claims; Will Offer More Than Solely 4K/60FPS

The rumored Bloodborne PS5 Remaster will be arriving later this year, and it will be quite ambitious, a French leaker has now claimed. A lot has been said and written about a proper PS5 version, or next-gen update even, about FromSoftware’s Bloodborne. While a lot of these rumors have since been debunked, French leaker @SoulsHunt now claims that a native PS5 remaster is indeed happening and it will launch this year with a PC port arriving later on.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's enhanced PS5/Xbox Series patch - all upgrades tested

It's a credit to the talents and abilities of game developers that so many last-gen games still hold up today - so why not tap into the extra horsepower of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles to push visual quality and frame-rates to the next level? And it's all the sweeter if the upgrade is free of course, as is the case with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This one's all the more fascinating as we've already had a 'back compat plus' patch - though it was not without its issues, so porting it across as a native app should allow the new consoles to unleash more of their potential. The promise? Higher resolution textures, improved loading times, smoother frame-rates and all round better image quality.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Valorant Patch Notes 3.0 Bring Major Changes, Adds Account Leveling

Valorant has received patch notes for 3.0 which brings some pretty major changes to agents, changes to weapons, competitive tuning, and much more. Pretty much every agent has seen tweaks at some level. Overall, thought, all agents have seen the following changes:. Signature abilities now only provide a minimum of...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Fortnite Update 3.21 Patch Notes for June 24; (PS5 1.000.032)

Epic Games has released the Fortnite update 3.21 June 24 patch that’s live now on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and PC! Nintendo Switch owners will be getting this patch at a later date. Those on next-gen, this shows up as Fortnite update 1.000.032, so don’t get confused. This is a small download and is a minor patch to fix a specific issue.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Wasteland 3 Patch 1.4.1 Brings Balance Pass to Steeltown and Base Game

Patch 1.4.1 for Wasteland 3 is here and brings balance changes for Steeltown and the base game. Several gameplay improvements are included as well, in addition to multiplayer adjustments. Wasteland 3 is the squad-based RPG with turn-based combat released last year. Since its release, it’s received several updates and content...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Update 1.6 Patch Notes Out Now

Game company Focus Home Entertainment has recently released the newest update for video game Hood: Outlaws and Legends with the patch notes. Update 1.6 is now live on all platforms and it offers a lot of changes since launch. According to the post on the official forums, this update focuses more on character balance changes and improvements to melee combat. The biggest change here was the character Marianne that got tuned down.