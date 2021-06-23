How To Install macOS Beta Software
The macOS public beta is coming soon, with exciting new features promising system-wide translation and the ability to drag and drop files between your Apple devices. The Apple Beta Software Program operating systems haven't been extensively tested, so if you download the macOS beta, you'll get a first look at all the new features but you'll also experience the glitches that come from unrefined software. If you'd rather not deal with a glitchy operating system, I'd recommend waiting for the finished macOS to be released. We'll cover macOS compatibility and how to install the newest version of macOS in the Apple Beta Software Program.www.iphonelife.com