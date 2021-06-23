Top 100 RB George Pettaway has several big takeaways from Michigan official
Top 100 running back George Pettaway made his first official visit when he was at Michigan during the weekend, and he shared his thoughts on the trip.247sports.com
Top 100 running back George Pettaway made his first official visit when he was at Michigan during the weekend, and he shared his thoughts on the trip.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.