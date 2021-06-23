Top 100 RB George Pettaway has several big takeaways from Michigan official

Will Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams’ NFL Draft scouting report translate at the professional level? Upon review, the answer is likely yes. He was one of the best running backs in the nation in 2020, and now, Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams returns as not only a CFB standout but an exhilarating prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams’ scouting report is flush with potential, and as he showed last season, he can be a dynamic, versatile weapon for an offense. How does Williams win, and how does he project to the NFL?