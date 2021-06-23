Why AnnaLynne McCord Is ‘Eternally Grateful’ for Her DID Diagnosis

Actor, model, and activist AnnaLynne McCord shared in April that she had been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID), and she did so for a few very important reasons. For one, the 90210 standout hoped to counter the pervasive stigma that surrounds the disorder (sometimes called multiple personality disorder). But she also felt she had found a diagnosis that finally felt right, she tells SELF. Her DID diagnosis gave her “something tangible” to work with, something that could help her begin to really heal.