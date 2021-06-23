Cancel
Why AnnaLynne McCord Is ‘Eternally Grateful’ for Her DID Diagnosis

By Sarah Jacob y
SELF
SELF
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor, model, and activist AnnaLynne McCord shared in April that she had been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID), and she did so for a few very important reasons. For one, the 90210 standout hoped to counter the pervasive stigma that surrounds the disorder (sometimes called multiple personality disorder). But she also felt she had found a diagnosis that finally felt right, she tells SELF. Her DID diagnosis gave her “something tangible” to work with, something that could help her begin to really heal.

www.self.com
SELF

SELF

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better.

Annalynne Mccord
