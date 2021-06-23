How pandemic-era practices affected the spread of other infections

Households that have recently had birthdays are around 30 per cent more likely to have a positive Covid infection in areas with high transmission of the virus, a new US study has said.The research, published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday, found that those with birthdays had 8.6 more diagnoses per 10â¯000 individuals compared with households without, in areas with cases.Researchers analysed 2.9 million households from the first 45 weeks of 2020 to assess the importance of small social gatherings in the spread of Covid-19.“This study suggests that events that lead to small and informal social gatherings, such as...