Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Washington, NY

Fire Medic Company No.1 Gets State-Of-The-Art Ambulance Donation

By Port News Staff
portwashington-news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncorporated in 1979, Fire Medic Company No. 1 is the first of its kind in New York State, and one of the premier providers of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Port Washington and its neighboring communities. The volunteers represent a unique EMS company within the Port Washington Fire Department (PWFD) that does not require its members to fight fires but instead, dedicate themselves to administering emergency medical services.

portwashington-news.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Washington, NY
Society
Nassau County, NY
Society
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Port Washington, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Art#Volunteers#Fire Medic Company No#Ems#Pwfd#Fire Medic Co 1#The Dejana Foundation#Advanced Life Support#Emt#Fire Medics#The Fire Medic Co 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Vatican City — Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said. The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn't say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

At least 45 killed in Philippine Air Force plane crash

Manila, Philippines (CNN) — At least 45 people have died after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, as rescue and recovery operations continue amid the country's worst military air disaster in decades. The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...