'Likely link' between rare heart inflammation and Pfizer, Moderna vaccines -CDC advisers

By Michael Erman, Manojna Maddipatla / Reuters
INFORUM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23 (Reuters) - Rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 shots, a group of doctors advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a presentation released on Wednesday. The COVID-19 Vaccine...

www.inforum.com
