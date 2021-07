Pete Davidson recently wrapped up another season on “Saturday Night Live” though with more of a sense of finality than in past years. The young comedian appeared on Weekend Update for the season finale to discuss the pandemic, but his last few comments about gratitude and growing up on the show had many fans questioning whether he was preparing to leave “SNL” after seven years. As of now, he is still unsure about whether he will be returning in the fall. “I don’t know what the plan is,” says Davidson in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling.” Watch the full video webchat above.