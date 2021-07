There’s a particular segment of geek fandom who believe that whenever their particular obsession of choice is adapted to the screen, if it’s not done verbatim, meticulously copying the source beat by beat, then the result is inferior and doomed to fail. I’ve argued against this for ages, but I’m just one little guy. So I’ll allow the 400-tonne behemoth to do the talking: Since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has played loose and fast with its comic book source material, smooshing together story arcs and characters, or just doing new things entirely. And instead of bringing failure, this has seen the MCU become the most successful film franchise in history.