UT Baseball Comes Out On Top as the Orange and White Win CWS Elimination Game, 8-4

No. 2 Texas Baseball rode a stellar relief outing from Tanner Witt to an 8-4 win over Tennessee in a College World Series elimination game at TD Ameritrade Park on Tuesday. Witt was lights out for 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and no free passes. He came out of the bullpen in the fourth to get Texas out of a jam and then allowed just two base runners the rest of the way. He picked up his fifth win of the season to keep the Longhorns alive in the College World Series.