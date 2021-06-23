Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Vols to Visit Longhorns for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

utsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10 matchups for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge were announced Wednesday, and Tennessee will be traveling southwest to face the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 29. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes—who is entering his seventh season at the original UT—spent 17 seasons leading the Longhorns program before transitioning to Rocky Top. A member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Barnes guided Texas to more than 400 wins, four Big 12 Championships, 16 NCAA Tournament berths and the program's lone Final Four appearance in the modern era in 2003.

utsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Rick Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Ncaa Tournament#Big 12#Sec Big 12 Challenge#Ut#Ncaa Tournament#Mcneil High School#Covid#Espn2#Espnu#Blount College#Tennessee Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy