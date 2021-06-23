Cancel
‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell kicked off flight after alleged argument with wife

By Eric Davidson
Stephen Amell, star of the superhero television series “Arrow,” has issued a statement after an allegedly drunken shouting match with his wife got him thrown off a plane. Page Six reports that after attending the ATX Television Festival in Austin, TX, Amell was kicked off a flight back to Los Angeles for not listening to flight attendants who asked him to calm down as he continued to scream at his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, while the plane was loading.

