Elton John sets final North America, Europe dates for farewell tour

Elton John has announced his final tour dates for Europe and North America. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Elton John announced on Wednesday his final concert dates for North America and Europe as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The new dates start on May 27, 2022 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany and end on Nov. 22, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

John will also be touring in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The legendary singer first announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018 and stated that it would be his last.

"Shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John said in a video addressed to fans.

Tickets go on sale for the general public in Europe on Tuesday and on June 30 for North America.

Here is the full list of 2022 dates for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

May 27 -- Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park

May 29 -- Lipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena

June 4 -- Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

June 7 -- Horsens, Denmark at CASA Arena Horsens

June 9 -- Arnhem, Netherlands at GelreDome

June 11 -- Paris, France at La Defense Arena

June 15 -- Norwich, U.K. at Carrow Road

June 17 -- Liverpool, U.K., at Anfield

June 19 -- Sunderland, U.K., Stadium of Light

June 22 -- Bristol, U.K., at Ashton Gate Stadium

June 29 -- Swansea, U.K., at Liberty Stadium

July 15 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park

July 18 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park

July 23 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 28 -- Foxboro, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

July 30 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field

Aug. 5 -- Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

Sept. 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Sept. 10 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at Carrier Dome

Sept. 16 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park

Sept. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America

Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 24 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Sept. 30 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Oct. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

Oct. 21 -- Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place

Oct. 29 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

Nov. 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

Nov. 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field

Nov. 19 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Dodgers Stadium

Nov. 20 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Dodgers Stadium