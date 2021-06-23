Elton John sets final North America, Europe dates for farewell tour
June 23 (UPI) -- Elton John announced on Wednesday his final concert dates for North America and Europe as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
The new dates start on May 27, 2022 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany and end on Nov. 22, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
John will also be touring in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The legendary singer first announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018 and stated that it would be his last.
"Shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John said in a video addressed to fans.
Tickets go on sale for the general public in Europe on Tuesday and on June 30 for North America.
Here is the full list of 2022 dates for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour
May 27 -- Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park
May 29 -- Lipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena
June 4 -- Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium
June 7 -- Horsens, Denmark at CASA Arena Horsens
June 9 -- Arnhem, Netherlands at GelreDome
June 11 -- Paris, France at La Defense Arena
June 15 -- Norwich, U.K. at Carrow Road
June 17 -- Liverpool, U.K., at Anfield
June 19 -- Sunderland, U.K., Stadium of Light
June 22 -- Bristol, U.K., at Ashton Gate Stadium
June 29 -- Swansea, U.K., at Liberty Stadium
July 15 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park
July 18 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park
July 23 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
July 28 -- Foxboro, Mass., at Gillette Stadium
July 30 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field
Aug. 5 -- Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
Sept. 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
Sept. 10 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at Carrier Dome
Sept. 16 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park
Sept. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America
Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sept. 24 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
Sept. 30 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
Oct. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
Oct. 21 -- Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place
Oct. 29 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
Nov. 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park
Nov. 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field
Nov. 19 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Dodgers Stadium
Nov. 20 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Dodgers Stadium