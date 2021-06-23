Cancel
PSA: AirPods Max Are Cheaper Today Than They Were on Prime Day

By Summer Cartwright
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is officially over, and we're still reeling from all of the incredible home and fashion sales that took place. But don't put your debit card away too quickly: One of the hottest deals lives on. Apple AirPods Max are still discounted, and the savings are ever steeper than they were during the sales extravaganza.

