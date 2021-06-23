PSA: AirPods Max Are Cheaper Today Than They Were on Prime Day

Amazon has a few hidden Prime Day deals that can only be scored if you order through Alexa. Some of the items are already on sale for Prime Day and Alexa will save you even more, while others aren’t on sale at all, so ordering through Alexa is the only way to get any kind of discount on them. Read on for the full list and be sure to check back tomorrow because Amazon often swaps items in and out, so I will be keeping this list updated through tomorrow night.