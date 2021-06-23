FAA Provides $251 Million In Airport Rescue Grants to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $8 billion in grants to keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 President Biden signed into law on March 11, 2021.denton.bubblelife.com