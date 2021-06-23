Cancel
POTUS

FAA Provides $251 Million In Airport Rescue Grants to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $8 billion in grants to keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 President Biden signed into law on March 11, 2021.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

