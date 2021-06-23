Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down, new leader named

By Catherine Leffert
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southwest Airlines announced today that Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will transition into the role of executive chairman, effective early next year. As Kelly steps down as chief executive, a title he’s held since 2004, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Bob Jordan will take the reins and join the board effective Feb. 1. Kelly will hold onto the executive chairman position until at least 2026, at the discretion of the board.

denton.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Dallas Business Journal#Ceo#Corporate Services#Coo Mike Van De Ven#Cfo#Airtran Airways#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related