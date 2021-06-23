Dorsey & Whitney names Ed Magarian new board chair
Dorsey & Whitney has elected a new chairman for its board of directors. Ed Magarian, a Minneapolis-based partner for the firm, was elected last week as chair of the policy committee, which is Dorsey & Whitney's governing board. He replaces Co-Chairs Lee Osman (based in Denver) and Walter Impert (based in Seattle.) The firm tries to rotate the position between a person in its Minneapolis headquarters and other offices throughout its footprint.www.bizjournals.com