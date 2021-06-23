Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dorsey & Whitney names Ed Magarian new board chair

By Patrick Rehkamp
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorsey & Whitney has elected a new chairman for its board of directors. Ed Magarian, a Minneapolis-based partner for the firm, was elected last week as chair of the policy committee, which is Dorsey & Whitney's governing board. He replaces Co-Chairs Lee Osman (based in Denver) and Walter Impert (based in Seattle.) The firm tries to rotate the position between a person in its Minneapolis headquarters and other offices throughout its footprint.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Board Of Directors#Lawyers#Dorsey Whitney#Co Chairs#The American Lawyer#The Twin Cities#Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbakingbusiness.com

BEMA appoints 2021-22 chairman and board members

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — During its 2021 Convention, BEMA elected new board members and announced term renewals for current representatives of its executive committee and board of directors. Tim Cook, vice president, Linxis Group and chief executive officer, Shick Esteve, assumed the role of chairman of the board. Mr. Cook...
BusinessDaily Herald

Cheniere Appoints Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to Board of Directors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to serve as members of the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Collawn and Ms. Mitchelmore are considered independent directors. Ms. Collawn has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees and Ms. Mitchelmore has been appointed to the Audit and Governance and Nominating Committees.
BusinessTravelPulse

Hertz Announces New Board of Directors

WHY IT RATES: The car rental company continues to restructure after filing for bankruptcy.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. announced the composition of its new Board of Directors whose term is effective with the Company's successful completion of its restructuring and emergence from Chapter 11 today. The new Board will initially include eight members with up to three additional directors to be named in the future.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Frontier Communications Appoints Margaret M. Smyth to Board of Directors

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Margaret M. “Peggy” Smyth has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Smyth will serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee and will also be a member of the Operations Committee.
BusinessSFGate

Galloway Appointed CEO as ProAct Safety Founder Retires

ProAct Safety announced, effective immediately following the retirement of founder and CEO Terry Mathis, Shawn M. Galloway has taken the position of CEO. After service in the US Army, a career in engineering and process safety consulting, Galloway joined ProAct Safety in 2005, overseeing the firm’s consulting efforts. In 2009, he became President and Chief Operating Officer, leading all global operations and client engagements for the firm. During this time, through a concentration on the four components of safety – strategy, culture, leadership, and employee involvement and engagement – ProAct Safety has become the most successful consultancy dedicated to helping organizations achieve and sustain safety excellence.
Culver City, CAculvercityobserver.com

Former Culver City Mayor Clarke Named Board Chair of Culver Arts

Former Culver City Mayor Jim B. Clarke has been named Chairman of Board of the Culver City Arts Foundation (Culver Arts). His tenure begins July 1. Clarke, who currently serves as Vice Chair, has played a pivotal role in the formation of the foundation when it spun off from the City of Culver City in 2018 and was established as an independent non-profit organization.
John Zimmerradiofacts.com

David Santrella Elected as NAB Joint Board Chair

David Santrella, president of Broadcast Media for Salem Media Group, was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors, NAB announced today. Santrella takes over from Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, Inc., whose term expired. Bill Wilson, chief executive officer of Townsquare Media Group, was elected Radio Board...
Savannah, GASavannah Tribune

SCAD Announces Veronica Biggins As New Chair Of Board Of Trustees

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Veronica Biggins as chair of the SCAD Board of Trustees. Biggins has been a member of SCAD’s Board of Trustees since 2018, and she assumes the chairperson role following the retirement of the previous board chair. As chair, she will lead the governing board of the world’s preeminent private, nonprofit, accredited, degree granting university for creative studies, founded in 1978 by President Paula S. Wallace.
Warsaw, NYcnybj.com

Holliday named board chair for Five Star Bank parent company

WARSAW, N.Y. — Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI), parent company of Five Star Bank, recently announced that Susan R. Holliday has been named chair of the board of directors. Holliday previously served as vice chair of Financial Institutions. She was the owner, president, and publisher of the Rochester Business Journal...
Businessdsnews.com

Freddie Mac Names New Board Member

Freddie Mac today announced that Alberto G. Musalem has, as of June 17, joined its Board of Directors. Musalem is CEO, Co-Chief investment officer, and a founder of Evince Asset Management LP, a company developing portfolio technologies for investors and managing a quantitative global fund. "Mr. Musalem brings significant finance,...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Nutanix Elects Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the election of Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Nutanix Board, effective June 16, 2021. Ms. Gambale joined the Board in June 2020 and became Lead Independent Director in December 2020.
Chester County, PAMercury

Weston Solutions names new CEO, chairman of the board

WEST WHITELAND — Weston Solutions Inc., an environmental and infrastructure support services firm based in Chester County, has announced changes in its leadership. Lawrence J. Bove has been named president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2022. Bove currently serves as Weston’s chief operating officer. Bove will replace Alan...
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh names new board chair

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh announced that its board of trustees elected Geovette E. Washington to serve as the organization's newest chair. Washington succeeds William E. (Bill) Hunt who held the chair position for the past seven years. As the senior vice chancellor and chief legal officer of the University...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Sinclair Community College names new Board of Trustees chair

The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees has named a new chair for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Amy Barker, the new chair, has served on the Board of Trustees since 2012. She has also served as the Chair for the college’s Finance and Investment Committee. Barker is replacing Dan Sadlier,...
Collegesuga.edu

UGA names new alumni president, board members

Yvette K. Daniels is the 77th president of the UGA Alumni Association. The University of Georgia Alumni Association Board of Directors has elected its 77th president, Yvette K. Daniels, and approved eight new board members. Their terms began July 1. Daniels has been on the board since 2015 and succeeds...
NFLMySanAntonio

Notion Consulting Announces Strategic Advisory Board To Provide Strategic and Operational Perspectives, Ideas, and Advocacy

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Notion Consulting, a global change-leadership consultancy, announced the launch of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board. The company’s two senior partners, Christine Andrukonis and Diana Vienne, have tapped four renowned industry thought leaders to provide external strategic and operational perspectives, ideas, and advocacy, to empower the consulting firm’s continued growth. Based in the New York City metropolitan area and recently celebrating their six-year anniversary, Notion Consulting’s team is comprised of a diverse set of change and transformation consultants and creatives that span three continents.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Adams and Reese to Participate in Diversity Lab Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of the firm’s 2021 commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, Adams and Reese LLP announced Thursday that it is participating in the Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Process. Adams and Reese is among more than 160 large law firms in the United States and Canada participating, with the goal of boosting the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in law firm leadership.