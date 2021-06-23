Dorsey & Whitney names Ed Magarian new board chair

ProAct Safety announced, effective immediately following the retirement of founder and CEO Terry Mathis, Shawn M. Galloway has taken the position of CEO. After service in the US Army, a career in engineering and process safety consulting, Galloway joined ProAct Safety in 2005, overseeing the firm’s consulting efforts. In 2009, he became President and Chief Operating Officer, leading all global operations and client engagements for the firm. During this time, through a concentration on the four components of safety – strategy, culture, leadership, and employee involvement and engagement – ProAct Safety has become the most successful consultancy dedicated to helping organizations achieve and sustain safety excellence.