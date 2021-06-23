Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Pat “W.P.” O’Bryan, 82, of Brownwood

Cover picture for the articlePat “W.P.” O’Bryan, age 82 of Brownwood, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene after a short illness. Funeral Services for Pat will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Allen Beadel officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery with Masonic Rites. Visitation will be held prior to services from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

