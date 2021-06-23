Picnic Style Brie and Prosciutto Sandwich.
This Picnic Style Brie and Prosciutto Sandwich. is the perfect sandwich to serve up at your next afternoon picnic or summer party. Italian olives, roasted red peppers, and assorted deli meats layered with creamy Brie cheese and peppery arugula. Then sandwiched between softy and airy ciabatta and marinated in a sweet and tangy balsamic and fig vinaigrette. This delicious meat and cheese sandwich is what every summer picnic or low-key dinner needs. It takes minutes to make…but only seconds to devour. It’s delicious.www.halfbakedharvest.com