Why Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Marriage Problems May Be Worse Than We Thought

By Shana Aborn
The List
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After months of speculation of the status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage, it seems the couple is "very near" to calling it quits for good. Just days after Spelling revealed on the "Jeff Lewis Live" radio program that she and her husband are sleeping in separate rooms, a source tells Us Weekly that the two "have been having major issues for over a year now." The insider adds that the "Beverly Hills 90210" actress would never have gone public with that personal detail if her marriage were solid.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

