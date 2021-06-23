Why Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Marriage Problems May Be Worse Than We Thought

It would be hard for skeptics to deny life is good for Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglerttwo years after season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. “It’s funny, I don’t think a single person thought we were going to last and even we were like, ‘No, I don’t know what’s going to happen here.’ So, we definitely defied the odds,” Miller-Keyes, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Hawaiian Tropic. “I think that’s just our unique relationship and we really try not to listen to it. When you go on the show, so many people are going to have so many opinions about your relationship — good and bad. I think we just never really listened to those negative people and we just lived our lives.”