Before it settles into its familiar, diverting, rather wearying rock-'em-sock-'em-blast-'em-all-to-kingdom-come groove, the new Marvel movie "Black Widow" opens with a startling evocation of loss. We're in Ohio in 1995, and a seemingly normal American family has just sat down to a dinner that will be their last together for a while. Soon they're on the run, firing bullets, dodging pursuers and jetting off to Cuba, where they are greeted by ominous-looking Russian contacts and given a fresh set of marching orders. Mom and Dad always knew this day might come, but Natasha and Yelena, the two young girls they've raised as their own, are shocked to learn that their family life until this point has been a lie.