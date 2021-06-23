Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Animal lovers in most cases are people who enjoy the company of domestic dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, turtles, monkeys, gerbils and snakes and many other breeds that are usual household pets here in Michigan. To experience some of the more exotic breeds a visit to the Potter Park Zoo will usually scratch that itch. But then there are folks who are into exotic pets, in most cases, these are people that work with them professionally at zoos and other venues that show or breed these animals. Different states have different laws concerning these animals.

us103.com
Community Policy
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Animals#Exotic Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Fireworks Season Is Here, But Officials Are Asking You To Be Careful

Michigan residents are now legally allowed to start lighting fireworks off to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, but safety should still be a top concern. Under the new Michigan laws, people were allowed to start lighting off fireworks on June 29th. Residents are allowed to light off fireworks every day until 11:45pm, through July 5th. The laws changed in Michigan back in 2019, but if you live in any sort of residential neighborhood, you know that very few people pay attention to the fireworks laws.
guideposts.org

Grieving a Pet: How an Animal Chaplain Can Help You Heal

The loss of his beloved cat five years ago left Kaleel Sakakeeny reeling. “When Kyro passed away, my world fell apart,” he says. He stumbled through each day, enveloped in grief. Kaleel sought professional help, but most psychologists, he discovered, don’t specialize in dealing with grief related to losing an animal companion. His search led him to the animal chaplain training program—launched by Rev. Dr. Sandra Passmore Byland in 2003—at Emerson Theological Institute, headquartered in Oakhurst, California. “I realized that my broken heart was not a mental health issue, but a spiritual one,” says Kaleel, who wanted to not only heal from his own loss but also help others do the same. He is now an ordained and certified animal chaplain and pet bereavement counselor.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan

If you love visiting with animals, you’ve likely explored some of Michigan’s most famous zoos and farms. From Binder Park to the Detroit Zoo, there’s no shortage of fun to be had for animal enthusiasts in the Great Lakes State. One underrated destination, though, offers a more up-close and hands-on experience for those who adore […] The post Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Top Tips for Visiting State Parks in Michigan With Friends

Summertime is the best time in Michigan to explore the state. Summer is in full swing and the best part of living in Michigan is the endless list of things you can do throughout the state. If you love to explore and are an outdoorsy type person, the state parks in Michigan will leave you with no shortage of things to do.
Texas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own In Texas [List]

I've noticed a lot of people on TikTok have various types monkeys as pets. Not at all that I want one for myself, but it peaked my curiosity as to what pets are legal to own in the state of Texas. First of all, there are a few things to consider before owning an exotic animal or any animal taken from its natural habitat.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

10 Myths About Michigan That Even Some Residents Believe

If you are like me, you are fascinated by all things creepy like true crime, urban legends and mysteries, you are in the right place!. After diving deep down a rabbit hole about the Mothman and how he's been spotted around Lake Michigan as recently as May of this year, I wanted to look into other myths, cryptids and urban legends around Michigan!
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks [OPINION]

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Man Gives Wife Huge Treehouse for Anniversary on TV

This giant treehouse, being held in 3 large white pine trees in Marion, Michigan is a must see. Back in 2016, a Michigan man named Peter decided to surprise his wife on their 40th anniversary a treehouse. To say this anniversary gift is unique would be the understatement of the year. But it's not just any treehouse. This thing is massive and it's equipped with everything we have in our ground homes. This treehouse has a working bathroom, stove, microwave, refrigerator...etc. Not to mention, other than the sleeping quarters downstairs, there are 4 beds upstairs for the kids. Yes, you read that correctly. This treehouse has two floors.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

We Knew It All Along, But We’re Nice and Friendly in Michigan

We knew it all along. We're nice and we're friendly in Michigan and in the Midwest. But having an outsider tell us this is always nice. A writer for Insider.com Frank Olito, a life-long New Yorker from Long Island and now Brooklyn, visited these parts for the first time and found out what most of us know (and sometimes forget). Life is a little slower here than in the busy parts, and we're genuinely nice.
PetsIdaho8.com

Pets and fireworks: How to keep your animals calm and safe on July 4

We may find fireworks beautiful and festive, but they explode like magnified gunfire in the exquisitely sensitive ears of many of our pets. Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are louder than many planes at takeoff (about 140 decibels). Decibels measure the loudness of a sound while hertz measure the frequency of a sound.
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

'I Can’t Overstate How Many Eyes are on Michigan' for Gerrymandering Fix

In 2018, Michigan voters approved a proposal to establish a commission to fix the bias and imbalance created by gerrymandering in voting districts across the state. Last week, the 13-member commission heard citizens' views in Port Huron. Some political observers think the commission, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redstricting Commission, could...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Campground in the Running for Best in U.S.

Have you visited this Northern Michigan campground?. Platte River Campground in Honor, Mich. is in the running for "Favorite Campground in the U.S." in a USA Today and 10Best Readers' Poll. To be honest, I'm surprised there's only Mitten State campground in the running, considering all of the awesome ones...
Highland Park, MIPosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Coney Dogs Are One of America’s Favorite Hot Dog Styles

I'm going to assume that you've had a Coney dog at least once in your life since you live in Michigan. The other day, Caddy and I were talking about Red Hots Coney Island in Highland Park closing after 100 years of business. When I started talking about Coney dogs, Caddy stared at me like I was speaking in a foreign language and said, "What's that?"
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Consumers Energy Going Coal Free In Michigan

Consumers Energy announced that they would be abandoning coal burning for power much earlier than originally planned. The original plan from Consumers Energy was to keep their coal burning power plants online through 2040. Now Michigan's energy giant has announced that they will stop using coal burning plants 15 years early. The final coal burning plan is now scheduled to shut down by 2025.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Top 10 ORV Violations in Michigan and How to Avoid Them

With the holiday weekend upon us, try not to get a ticket while cruising on the ORV. As we all know, Michigan is filled with so many awesome things to do in the summer. One of those things is hitting the ORV trails throughout the state. With it being a holiday weekend, you know patrols will be upped so make sure your Off-Road Vehicle is up to snuff so you don't get a ticket or worse this weekend.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Extra Michigan Unemployment Benefits Ending

It's no secret that when the pandemic started that many people made more on unemployment than the salary they were making with the extra $600 a week. That was great because it kept most of us going. I was laid off from my job in Detroit for 4 months and it kept me afloat. I am sure the extra $300 a week folks have been getting is a big help. Now with many businesses starving for workers, especially bars and restaurants, It may be coming to an end.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Jumps On The Vaccination Lottery With ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’

The 'MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes' is Michigan's version of a vaccine lottery that includes a $5 Million prize and college sponsorships. Michigan is a little behind when it comes to the vaccine lottery idea, but I'm still screaming better late than never. I think Ohio was the first state to start a vaccine lottery, and officials have credited the incentive with a spike in Covid vaccinations given.